David Krejci is back.

The Boston Bruins center was activated off of the injured reserve prior to Tuesday night’s contest against the San Jose Sharks and found the back of the net for the first time this season.

Krejci handled a pass in the right circle from Torey Krug, and put it past Martin Jones to extend the Boston lead to two in the first period. For more on Krejci’s goal, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images