It may be time to heat check David Pastrnak.

Pastrnak came into the game with the hot hand and leaves with the same, despite the loss against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Boston Bruins’ winger notched another three points Thursday night, including two goals for a team-leading 13 points following his four-goal performance Monday.

For more on Pastrnak’s incredible hot streak, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Heating and Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images