The Boston Bruins topped the New Jersey Devils 3-0 in their home opener for the 2019-20 season.

Captain Zdeno Chara and winger Brad Marchand both had career milestones in the victory for the B’s. NESN’s Michaela Vernava details the eventful night at TD Garden in today’s Ford F-150 Final Five Facts of the game.

Watch the video above to see all the facts.