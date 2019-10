Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins continued to roll on Sunday night in a 7-4 win over the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

Patrice Bergeron’s hat trick stole headlines but NESN’s Courtney Cox brings you the rest of the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts in the video above. The B’s are back in action again when they host the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night at TD Garden.

