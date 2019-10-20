Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After netting 27 goals last season, Jake DeBrusk found the back of the net for the first time of the 2019-20 season Saturday night.

The Boston Bruins fell behind 2-0 early against the rival Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, but the left winger was able to halve the deficit with his first goal of the season with 21 seconds left in the first period.

Boston entered the contest against the Maple Leafs sporting a 5-1-1 record on the season, while Toronto is 4-3-1 thus far.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images