Jaroslav Halak was a brick wall Monday.

The 34-year-old continued his hot start to the 2019-20 season Monday afternoon with a 30-save performance to lead the Boston Bruins to a 4-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks. Halak is now 2-1 on the young season after defeating the Western Conference foe.

Halak came alive when the Bruins needed him most, and with Boston ahead by one was able to stop a fast break to keep the team’s momentum. To see the backstop’s biggest save of the day, check out the “Save of the Game,” presented by TD Bank.