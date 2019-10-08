Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kevin Durant drew the ire of Nets fans Tuesday when he said the New York-based team wasn’t “as cool as” the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers or Durant’s Brooklyn Nets.

And while he may have a point, given how the Nets haven’t seen the NBA Finals in more than 46 seasons, Nets fans were none too pleased with his comments.

Naturally, the world of Twitter reacted and began to go at Durant with users telling him he’s messing “with the wrong fan base” and even telling him Barclays Center won’t feel like a home game because it be filled with Knicks fans.

Take a look for yourself, courtesy of Bleacher Report:

KD was busy this morning 😅 pic.twitter.com/1QBaCVshnw — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 8, 2019

We guess we’ll just wait and see how the first Nets-Knicks game goes, which is set for Oct. 25.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images