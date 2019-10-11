Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Marcus Smart is the Celtics’ main leader heading into the 2019-20 season, so it’s likely reassuring for young players to hear the point guard voice his excitement toward their involvement on the floor.

Smart did just that in a recent conversation with The Athletic’s Jay King, revealing Carsen Edwards’ nickname, while showcasing his support for Boston’s newly-acquired young guns with an emphasis on their fearlessness.

“I’m excited about our young guys,” Smart told King. “Our young guys, they’ve got some go. I’m excited to watch them grow and I’m excited to watch them really, really bring something to the table for this team. … I like the way they’re not scared. They’re not scared at all. They’re not shy. They bring it to you. So it’s not going to be a surprise when we throw them in there into the fire.”

Edwards and Grant Williams likely will contribute the most out of Boston’s four rookies during their first year with the organization. Romeo Langford, the Celtics’ top selection in the 2019 NBA Draft, is the youngest of the bunch and spent the summer recovering from surgery that repaired a torn ligament in his shooting thumb. Thanks to an upper hand in the experience department, look for Edwards and Williams to see some time right off the bat once the regular season begins.

Tremont Waters, who Boston selected with the No. 51 overall pick, is on one of the Celtics’ two two-way contracts, meaning he’ll spend the majority of the season developing with their G League affiliate, the Maine Red Claws. Waters can spend no more than 45 days with Celtics, due to two-way restrictions.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images