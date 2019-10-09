Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mark Stone has been a monster since joining the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

The 27-year-old recently was rewarded an eight-year contract extension with the Golden Knights after performing solidly out the gate with the squad. Stone has recorded 27 points in 27 games so far was Las Vegas and looks to lead the Western Conference favorites Golden Knights to a deep playoff run this season.

