Michael Hutchinson will get the start between the pipes for the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

The Maple Leafs travel to TD Garden to take on the Boston Bruins in the second leg of a two-game home-and-home set between the two squads with Hutchinson starting in net in place of Frederik Andersen.

Toronto enters Tuesday night’s contest against the Bruins also on the second night of a back-to-back after falling to the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 on Monday night in overtime.

Thumbnail photo via Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports Images