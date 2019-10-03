Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots reportedly are doubling up on kickers.

The Patriots are signing kicker Younghoe Koo to their practice squad, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Patriots also are signing kicker Mike Nugent to their 53-man roster, according to multiple reports.

Koo, who was born in Seoul, South Korea, played four games with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2017. He went 3-of-6 on field goals and a perfect 9-of-9 on extra-point attempts. He had eight touchbacks on 14 kickoffs.

Koo went undrafted out of Georgia Southern in 2017. He most recently played with the AAF’s Atlanta Legends this year. Koo went 14-of-14 on field goals in the now-defunct football league.

Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski was placed on injured reserve with a hip injury Wednesday. He’ll reportedly be out for the season.

So, if Nugent doesn’t work out, the Patriots have Koo on the backburner. Patriots punter Jake Bailey also could chip in on kickoffs.

Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images