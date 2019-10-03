Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Can the New England Patriots find Stephen Gostkowski’s replacement “across the hallway?”

New England Revolution goalkeeper Brad Knighton offered his kicking services to the NFL team Wednesday evening via Twitter, just hours after reports claiming the Patriots would place their longtime kicker on injured reserve and he’d undergo season-ending hip surgery emerged in the media.

Since the Patriots and Revolution both play home games at Gillette Stadium, Knighton comically booted his proverbial hat into the ring.

“Hey @Patriots, I work across the hallway, can be there in the morning, and I can kick a football pretty well…ask SG3, whatcha think? 🤔,” he wrote.

Knighton is 6’2″, has a strong leg and has 12-plus years a professional athlete. He also has a new long-term contract with the Revolution, and the team is gearing up for the MLS Cup playoffs.

The Patriots tried out a number of free-agent kickers Wednesday at Gillette Stadium. Veteran Kai Forbath was among them, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss. The Patriots aren’t expected to to sign a new kicker until Thursday at the earliest, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

So Knighton has a little time to impress the Patriots brass and win the job as Gostowski’s replacement … that is if they’re feeling ultra-creative about solving their kicking problem.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images