Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Josh Gordon’s stint on the New England Patriots’ injured reserve list reportedly won’t last long.

The Patriots will waive Gordon from injured reserve once he’s healthy, a source told NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Gordon is dealing with two bone bruises on his knee, according to Rapoport. He missed the Patriots’ Week 7 win over the New York Jets.

Gordon can catch on with a new team once he’s healed. That could be soon, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, who reports Gordon’s knee injury is “minor.” Gordon ran 22 MPH on a treadmill Wednesday, according to Breer.

The Patriots traded for wide receiver Mohamed Sanu on Wednesday. They also have Julian Edelman, Phillip Dorsett, Jakobi Meyers, Gunner Olszewski and Matthew Slater at wide receiver.

The Patriots did not intend to count on Gordon during the 2019 season, but mitigating factors necessitated it through the first six weeks of the season. It’s still surprising that the Patriots would voluntarily elect to give up on Gordon, who had 20 catches for 287 yards with one touchdown through six games.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images