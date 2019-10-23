Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Are you excited for the Celtics’ season opener? Enes Kanter sure is.

The Turkish big man makes his regular-season debut for Boston on Wednesday as the C’s take on the 76ers in Philadelphia. And kicking things off against a conference rival like the Sixers is just what Kanter has been looking forward to all along.

After all, he now plays in one of the top sports cities in the world.

“It’s gonna be definitely special, man,” Kanter tells NBC Sports Boston. “Obviously, you think about all the players that played for this city and this team — you know, Larry (Bird), Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, (Robert) Parish and all those amazing Hall of Famers — and now you’re like, ‘Man, you have a big responsibility on your shoulders. You have to bring it every night.'”

"It's going to be special" – @EnesKanter is ready to open the season in Philly#Celtics at 76ers coverage starts at 6:30 PM on @NBCSBoston

🤳 Stream the game on #MyTeams: https://t.co/gQFpBM2EE5 pic.twitter.com/r9KzwNAlF5 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 23, 2019

Celtics-Sixers tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images