Mike Tomlin’s coaching career might wind through the nation’s capital if Dan Snyder has his way.

The Pittsburgh Steelers head coach is the Washington Redskins owner’s preferred candidate to replace Jay Gruden permanently on his team’s sidelines, according to CBS’ Jason La Canfora.

“I firmly believe that Dan Snyder’s primary objective in his next coaching hire will be to find a way to acquire Mike Tomlin from the Steelers,” La Canfora wrote. “We’ll see how feasible that may be.”

A source who knows Snyder well told ESPN’s Ed Werder on Monday the Redskins Tomlin’s name will appear on “any list of candidates” the Redskins will consider for their potential next permanent head coach.

In a recent conversation with someone who knows Dan Snyder well and is aware of his thoughts on potential next #Redskins head coaches that any list of candidates would include: #Steelers HC Mike Tomlin, #Bucs DC Todd Bowles, #Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) October 7, 2019

The Redskins fired Gruden on Monday morning, just hours after their Week 5 loss to the New England Patriots dropped their record to 0-5. Offensive line coach/assistant head coach Bill Callahan will serve as the Redskins’ interim head coach, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday, citing a source. Regardless of what Washington does next, their search for Gruden’s long-term replacement almost certainly will be the dominant storyline for the rest of their season.

Tomlin has coached the Steelers since 2007. He led the team to a Super Bowl title in his second season in charge and brought Pittsburgh back to the Super Bowl in the 2010 season. However, the Steelers missed the playoffs last season, and their 1-4 start to the 2019 campaign has cast doubt on Tomlin’s long-term future in Pittsburgh.

Tomlin’s contract with the Steelers runs until 2021, so Snyder would have to compensate Pittsburgh in order to bring him to Washington before then. That is, unless the Steelers fire Tomlin or steps down before then.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images