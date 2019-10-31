Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Baltimore Ravens tight end Nick Boyle made news Wednesday afternoon with his comments on the New England Patriots.

The 26-year-old was asked about the Patriots’ defense, telling ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, “I don’t think they’ve seen anyone like our offense or like Lamar.”

Patriots safety Devin McCourty seemed to agree with Boyle’s comments Wednesday, but it may be the Ravens offense who hasn’t seen anything yet.

Throughout the first half of the season, Baltimore only faced off against one team in the top 13 for points given up per game (Pittsburgh Steelers), and now take on the Pats who sit at the top of the ranking.

For more on the matchup, check out the clip above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.