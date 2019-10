Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins are off to a hot start, but two matchups with recent rivals will test them in the next week.

The Tampa Bay Lighting, winners of the 2018-19 Presidents’ Trophy, come to TD Garden for the first time in the 2019-20 campaign. NESN’s Courtney Cox previews the matchup in today’s Polar Fleece Bruins Morning Skate.

See the game preview and hear from Bruce Cassidy, Zdeno Chara and Connor Clifton in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Marc DiBenedetto/NESN.com