Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Sidney Crosby made the news Saturday night, and it wasn’t for scoring a goal.

The Pittsburgh Penguins center has been known throughout his career for his play making ability, but when the team took on the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night, Crosby impacted the game in another way. For the first time since 2015 and eighth time in his career overall, the 32-year-old dropped his gloves and fought.

For more on Crosby’s scuffle, check out the 180 moment of the week from “Bruins Pre-Game Shootout,” presented by Awaken180.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images