Tacko Fall mania has dominated headlines surrounding the Boston Celtics over the last few weeks, and did much of the same at Las Vegas Summer League. But how does the 7-foot-5 center react to all the attention?
Well, his feelings on the chants, costumes and overwhelming support is a little mixed, he says.
“It’s very motivating, but at the same time, it does make you feel a little uncomfortable sometimes,” Fall told Celtics.com’s Amanda Pflugrad. “I don’t want to take away too much attention from what’s really important. Sometimes I do feel bad for coach Brad. But at the same time it’s a blessing and I’m really thankful that I have so many people cheering me on and rooting for me to be successful.”
As for if the support brings added pressure, Fall reiterated that isn’t the case.
“No, I mean I just have to stick to what I’ve been doing so far.” Fall added. “I know what my job is and … I don’t really see it as pressure, if anything it just pumps me up a little bit more.”
You can watch Fall’s full interview with Pflugrad from Friday’s shootaround here:
Fall is expected to have plenty of supporters in Orlando on Friday when the Celtics take on the Magic. The 23-year-old played four years at University of Central Florida, which is just down the road from Amway Center in downtown Orlando.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images