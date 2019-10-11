Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tacko Fall mania has dominated headlines surrounding the Boston Celtics over the last few weeks, and did much of the same at Las Vegas Summer League. But how does the 7-foot-5 center react to all the attention?

Well, his feelings on the chants, costumes and overwhelming support is a little mixed, he says.

“It’s very motivating, but at the same time, it does make you feel a little uncomfortable sometimes,” Fall told Celtics.com’s Amanda Pflugrad. “I don’t want to take away too much attention from what’s really important. Sometimes I do feel bad for coach Brad. But at the same time it’s a blessing and I’m really thankful that I have so many people cheering me on and rooting for me to be successful.”

As for if the support brings added pressure, Fall reiterated that isn’t the case.

“No, I mean I just have to stick to what I’ve been doing so far.” Fall added. “I know what my job is and … I don’t really see it as pressure, if anything it just pumps me up a little bit more.”

You can watch Fall’s full interview with Pflugrad from Friday’s shootaround here:

Back in central Florida, Tacko Fall is back to play in front of his college community for the first time as an NBA player. pic.twitter.com/mUorVnwVDP — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 11, 2019

Fall is expected to have plenty of supporters in Orlando on Friday when the Celtics take on the Magic. The 23-year-old played four years at University of Central Florida, which is just down the road from Amway Center in downtown Orlando.

