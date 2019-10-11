Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The United States men’s national team is ready to put its feet back into the fire.

Team USA will host Cuba on Friday night at Audi Field in Washington D.C. in the Americans’ opening game of the CONCACAF Nations League. The U.S. will look to beat Cuba by a large enough margin to eat into Canada’s lead in Group A and strengthen its hopes of reaching the knockout rounds of the inaugural edition of the competition.

Here’s how to watch USA versus Cuba:

When: Friday, Oct. 11, at 7 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images