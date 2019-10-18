Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Opposing teams have struggled to stop the Boston Bruins’ power play this season.

The dominant power play of the Black and Gold sits at 38.1 percent, good for second place in the NHL following the team’s 4-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday. Boston went 3-for-5 on the man advantage, scoring all three of their goals during regulation on special teams.

While head coach Bruce Cassidy continues to look for scoring from his lines other than the power play, he certainly has to be happy with his special teams unit that ranks just behind the Edmonton Oilers for tops in the NHL.

