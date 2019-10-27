Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tuukka Rask has been unbelievable for the Boston Bruins to start the season.

After recording his second shutout of the season in the Bruins’ 3-0 win over the reigning champion St. Louis Blues, Rask extends his record to 5-0-1 on the young season.

The Bruins backstop currently leads the NHL in save percentage (95.1 percent) as well as goals against average (1.48) so far this season. For more on Rask’s hot start, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.