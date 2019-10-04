Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tuukka Rask was a brick wall in net Thursday night.

The Bruins goaltender surrendered just one goal while stopping 28 shots by the Stars as Boston earned its first win of the season in Dallas.

Rask came up big multiple times throughout the night, but shined brightest in the third period as the Stars attempted to claw their way back into the contest. To see Rask’s biggest save of the night, check out the “Save of the Game” video above, presented by TD Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images