The 2019-20 season could not have possibly gotten off to a better start for Tuukka Rask.
After defeating the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night, Rask extended his record to 6-0-1 on the season and still is yet to lose a game in regulation.
Rask stopped 16 of 17 shots on the night for a save percentage of 94.1 percent.
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images