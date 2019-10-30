Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The 2019-20 season could not have possibly gotten off to a better start for Tuukka Rask.

After defeating the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night, Rask extended his record to 6-0-1 on the season and still is yet to lose a game in regulation.

Rask stopped 16 of 17 shots on the night for a save percentage of 94.1 percent.

For more on the 32-year-old’s big night, check out the video clip above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Heating and Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images