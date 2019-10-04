Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brett Ritchie showed up to American Airlines Center not knowing whether he would be in the lineup on Thursday night.

But when David Krejci was forced to miss the season opener with a lower-body injury, Ritchie got the nod to make his Black and Gold debut against his former team, the Dallas Stars.

He wasted little time making an impression with his new club and showing the Stars what they are missing out on. The winger gave the B’s a 1-0 lead 1:09 in, beating Ben Bishop five hole for the goal.

Brett Ritchie: 1/1 for shots on net as a Bruin. pic.twitter.com/ndgV3o1yLa — NESN (@NESN) October 4, 2019

And just like that, Ritchie is on pace for 82 goals.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images