The Boston Bruins got a surprise visitor to their locker room before Thursday’s season opener.

43rd President of the United States George W. Bush dropped the puck for the season opener at American Airlines Center in Dallas before the B’s got things going against the Stars. But before that, Bush stopped by the Black and Gold’s locker room and made his way around the room.

After a number of casual pleasantries, Bush got particularly excited when he came face-to-face with Brad Marchand. The two shares a rather candid moment.

Check it out:

The 43rd President of the United States, George W. Bush, stopped by the dressing room for a visit before tonight's game. 🇺🇸 #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/X77Xxjr6yd — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 4, 2019

Maybe Marchand has a future in politics?

Thumbnail photo via @NHLBruins