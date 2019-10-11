Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The captain officially has got himself on the scoreboard in the 2019-20 season.

Zdeno Chara slapped in the second goal of the game for the Black and Gold in the first period of Thursday’s game against the Colorado Avalanche, giving the Boston Bruins a 2-0 advantage late. The 42-year-old defenseman scored just five goals last year, so this is a welcoming sight for Bruins fans.

For more on the Bruins captain’s first goal of the season, check out the “Amica Coverage Cam” in the video above, presented by Amica Mutual Insurance.

Thumbnail photo via Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports Images