Charlie Coyle got the Boston Bruins on the board early Friday night.
The Bruins forward found the back of the net for the third time this season 13:48 into the first period off assists from Matt Grzelcyk (4) and Anders Bjork (1).
Prior to the goal, Bjork took a shot on net that deflected to the corner and covered the right point well enough to give Coyle a clean look at the net. For more on Bjork’s solid play, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.
Thumbnail photo via Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports Images