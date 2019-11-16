Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Charlie Coyle got the Boston Bruins on the board early Friday night.

The Bruins forward found the back of the net for the third time this season 13:48 into the first period off assists from Matt Grzelcyk (4) and Anders Bjork (1).

Prior to the goal, Bjork took a shot on net that deflected to the corner and covered the right point well enough to give Coyle a clean look at the net. For more on Bjork’s solid play, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports Images