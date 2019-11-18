Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brad Marchand found the back of the net for the thirteenth time this season Friday night.

The Boston Bruins left winger gave the squad a 3-2 lead over the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena using a nice dipsy doodle move after a solid line change. Boston eventually would go on to win the contest 4-2, after defenseman Zdeno Chara would put away an empty net goal.

For more on the 31-year-old’s goal, check out this “Change on the Fly” video above, presented by Valvoline Instant Oil Change.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports