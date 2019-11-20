After a recent tough stretch, Tuesday night was big for the Bruins.

Boston dropped five of their last six contests entering their matchup with the Devils, but dominated New Jersey en route to a 5-1 win. The B’s jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period, and then after surrendering a goal to the Devils in the second period, erupted for three goals in the final period to ice the contest and get back in the win column.

After the game, Bruce Cassidy praised the team’s play in the third period. To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Ed Mulholland/USA TODAY Sports Images