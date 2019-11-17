Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

T.J. Oshie came up clutch for the Washington Capitals on Saturday night.

The injury-ravaged Boston Bruins looked like they were going to sneak away with a big win over Washington at TD Garden, but with under a minute remaining in the third period, Oshie rang the horn to level the score.

Oshie was struggling over his last three games entering Saturday night’s contest, with just one goal and a minus-three rating, but picked a solid time to get back on track.

For more on his night, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Heating and Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images