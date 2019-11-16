Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

After a slow start, Charlie Coyle appears to be getting into a swing of things.

The Boston Bruins forward potentially is in the middle of his best stretch of hockey so far on the young season entering Saturday night’s contest against the Washington Capitals sporting a three-game point streak.

Coyle came up huge in the Bruins’ Friday night victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs recording a goal and assist. For more on the 27-year-old’s recent play, check out the video above from “Bruins Breakaway Live,” presented by Subway.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images