The Bruins are rolling and are the team to beat in the NHL.

The winning ways continued for Boston on Friday with a thrilling 3-2 overtime victory over the New York Rangers after a sloppy first and second period found the team playing from behind.

After the game, head coach Bruce Cassidy said the B’s “found ways to win,” but still are looking for a full team effort for 60 minutes.

