Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins are firing on all cylinders are the moment.

After taking down the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night at TD Garden, Boston extended its winning streak to five games while extending its point streak to nine.

The Bruins received goals from all three members of the top line, but were able to find some secondary scoring with Danton Heinen and Jake DeBrusk also ringing the horn.

Center Charlie Coyle was unable to find the back of the net himself, but contributed to the team’s big win.

For more on Coyle’s game, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Heating and Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images