The Boston Bruins seem to be heading in the right direction.

After one of the best starts in team history, November didn’t begin very kindly for the Bruins. Boston went on a stretch in which they dropped five of six games, including three in shootouts, but seem to have turned things around, winning three straight entering Tuesday night.

The Bruins take on a Montreal Canadiens squad that already has defeated them once this season, but enter the game slightly battered due to injuries with Jonathan Drouin out eight weeks due to wrist surgery, and Paul Byron set to miss the next four weeks with a knee injury.

