Stop us if you’ve heard this before: the Boston Bruins got out to a quick start Monday night.

The Bruins got on the board early in the first period Monday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins at TD Garden off of a strike by left winger Jake DeBrusk. Fellow left winger Brad Marchand scored a little over eight minutes later to extend the Bruins lead to 2-0 off of a circus shot past Matt Murray.

Although the Bruins ended the first period ahead by two goals, the Penguins were pushing hard throughout the period but were never able to ring the horn even with their multiple chances. For more on the first period, check out the “Amica Coverage Cam” video above, presented by Amica Mutual Insurance.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images