The Boston Bruin have been one of the best teams in the NHL this season, but have struggled mightily in shootouts.

After losing to the Washington Capitals on Saturday night, the Bruins’ record when the game has reached shootout fell to 0-4 with an abysmal 12.5 percentage (2-16).

For more on the squad’s misfortunes so far this season in shootouts, check out the “180 Moment of the Week” clip above from “Bruins Pre-Game Shootout,” presented by Awaken180 Weightloss.

