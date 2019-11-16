After four straight losses, the Boston Bruins are back in the win column.

The Bruins took down the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Friday night 4-2. Charlie Coyle got the Bruins on the board first with his third goal of the season. Toronto battled back and tied the game, but eventually Boston would break away to clinch the big win.

Tuukka Rask was impressive in net for the B's blocking 29 shots, with none bigger than a stop in the third period.