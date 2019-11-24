Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It wasn’t the greatest first period for the Boston Bruins on Saturday night.

Jason Zucker was able to find the back of the net for the Minnesota Wild 8:23 into the first period on a power play to take the early lead. The Wild also finished the period out shooting Boston 15-10.

The Bruins struggled multiple times throughout the period to clear the puck from their defensive end, giving Minnesota multiple early chances. For more on the B’s first period play, check out the “Amica Coverage Cam” video above, presented by Amica Mutual Insurance.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images