Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins have struggled their last two games.

Boston enters Sunday night’s matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers after losing two-straight games in regulation for the first time this season, including a 4-2 loss against the Detroit Red Wings on Friday.

The Bruins’ top line of David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron has been lights-out so far, but for the first time struggled in the team’s contest Friday night. For more on the team’s recent struggles, check out the video above from “Bruins Breakaway Live,” presented by Subway.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images