John Carlson is having an unbelievable season.
The Washington Capitals defenseman appears to be the Norris Trophy front-runner 21 games into the season, posting eight goals and 23 assists entering Saturday night’s contest against the Boston Bruins.
Carlson currently is riding a five-game point streak in which he has found the back of the net once and handed out seven assists. For more on the 29-year-old, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.
Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images