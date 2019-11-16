Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

John Carlson is having an unbelievable season.

The Washington Capitals defenseman appears to be the Norris Trophy front-runner 21 games into the season, posting eight goals and 23 assists entering Saturday night’s contest against the Boston Bruins.

Carlson currently is riding a five-game point streak in which he has found the back of the net once and handed out seven assists. For more on the 29-year-old, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images