The Boston Bruins showed some serious heart Sunday night.

After dropping their last two games and falling behind 2-0 early against the Philadelphia Flyers, the Bruins scored two late goals in the third period to force overtime.

With the momentum in their favor Boston came extremely close to putting a third puck in the back of the net on a late penalty shot by David Pastrnak, but was denied by Flyers goaltender Carter Hart.

For more on the goaltender’s massive save, check out the “Save of the Game” video above, presented by TD Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports Images