Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Gordon Hayward appears to be fully back.

After suffering a gruesome leg injury on Opening Night two seasons ago, the Boston Celtics forward returned for the 2018-19 season but never seemed to find his groove. He showed flashes of brilliance throughout the season, but was never able to completely put it together.

Fast forward to the beginning of the 2019-20 season and Hayward is playing at a completely different level, as shown through his 39-point outburst Tuesday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The 29-year-old finished the night 17-for-20, but joined Wilt Chamberlain as the only two players in NBA history to shoot 100 percent on two-pointers in a game when taking at least 17 shot.s

For more on Hayward’s huge night, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.