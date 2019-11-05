Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Danton Heinen has been a solid contributer to the Boston Bruins so far this season.

The 24-year-old started the season off slowly scoring just one point in the team’s first seven games, but has come on strong with five points in the squad’s last seven games.

Heinen was unable to etch his name in the score sheet in Monday night’s 6-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins, but did make a positive impact finishing the night plus one. For more on the forward, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Heating and Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images