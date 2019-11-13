Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Krejci is in the middle of a very good stretch of hockey since returning from injury.

The 33-year-old has points in four of his last eight games, including his first two goals of the season and six assists, Krejci found his way onto the scoresheet in Tuesday night’s roller-coaster shootout loss against the Panthers, recording two assists on the night for a plus-two rating.

For more on the center’s solid stretch, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Heating and Cooling.

