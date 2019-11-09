Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It didn’t take long for the Boston Bruins to find the back of the net.

David Krejci was the lucky party for the Bruins ringing the horn just 1:09 into the first period Friday night against the Detroit Red Wings. It was the second time this season Krejci found the back of the net, and came off of an assist from Peter Cehlarik.

For more on the 33-year-old’s early goal, check out the “Amica Coverage Cam” video above, presented by Amica Mutual Insurance.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports Images