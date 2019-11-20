Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Pastrnak is putting up historic numbers for the Boston Bruins.

The 23-year-old notched his 150th career tally Tuesday night after extending his league lead in goals with No. 18 and 19 on the season in the team’s 5-1 win over the New Jersey Devils. Pastrnak became the second-fastest player in team history to reach the feat, doing so in 341 games, just behind Barry Pederson at 316 games.

