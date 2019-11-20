Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Pastrnak is pretty good at hockey.

The Boston Bruins right winger has been scoring at an incredible clip so far this season, and extended his league lead in goals Tuesday night with No. 18.

Pastrnak set his career high in goals last season (38) and appears poised to break number again this campaign. Although unlikely, through 21 games he has scored 18 goals which would put him on pace for 70 goals, but that may be slightly ambitious.

Thumbnail photo via Ed Mulholland/USA TODAY Sports Images