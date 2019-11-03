Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Pastrnak is very good at hockey.

The 23-year-old continued his marvelous start to the 2019-20 season Saturday night netting his league-leading 13th goal of the season early in the first period against the Ottawa Senators on a power play.

Pastrnak has been electric offensively so far to start the season and has done most of his damage when the Boston Bruins have a man advantage, ringing the horn eight times so far.

For more the right winger's early goal, check out the "Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind" video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.

