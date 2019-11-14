Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Enes Kanter is a native of Turkey, so naturally, English isn’t his first language.

In fact, the Boston Celtics center learned some of his English by watching one of the United States’ most popular (and notorious) reality television shows.

“When I first came to America, I tried to learn the language, right? So I’m like ‘I want to learn the street language.’ So I asked one of my friends, ‘Where can I learn the street language?’ He said, ‘Oh there’s a show called ‘Jersey Shore,'” Kanter revealed on his new podcast with NBC Sports Boston, “The Enes Kanter Show.”

Not knowing anything about the program beforehand, Kanter decided to start watching it while hanging in his college dorm room. And he was in for a big surprise.

“I was like, ‘What is this?’ I’m like, ‘This is the most terrible show I’ve ever seen.’ but you can get addicted, you know?” Kanter laughed. “Next thing you know, I’m going to the tanning bed.”

He’s even friends with one of the cast members.

“Now, I’m like really cool friends with Mike ‘The Situation’ (Sorrentino),” Kanter said.

Didn’t see that one coming, did ya?

